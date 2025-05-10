Dustin May News: Quality start in loss

May (1-3) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over 6.2 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks.

May earned his third quality start of the season with his longest outing in 2025, but he didn't get any run support. The Dodgers managed just seven baserunners in the contest and couldn't scrape together a run, leaving May to take his second loss in a row. He's allowed 16 runs over 22.2 innings across his last four starts. Overall, the right-hander has a 4.08 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 33:15 K:BB across 39.2 innings through seven starts. May's start next week will be at home, either against the Athletics or the Angels, depending on how the Dodgers align their rotation after Roki Sasaki struggled Friday in his first taste of pitching on five days' rest.