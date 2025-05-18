Dylan Carlson News: Rejoins big club

The Orioles recalled Carlson from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The 26-year-old was demoted to Norfolk on Wednesday but will quickly return to Baltimore since Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) is headed to the injured list. Carlson has gone 0-for-15 with eight strikeouts while appearing in just 10 games for Baltimore this season. He'll provide some outfield depth but isn't likely to have a regular spot in the lineup while O'Neill is sidelined.