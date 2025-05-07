Dylan Cease Injury: Dealing with forearm cramps

Cease exited his start Wednesday against the Yankees early due to cramping in his right forearm, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Cease said after the game that he had been lobbying to stay in, but the Padres pulled him out of an abundance of caution. The 29-year-old righty added that he passed all the postgame tests administered by the team's training staff and should be good to go for his next start, which lines up for a meeting against the Angels at home.