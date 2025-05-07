Dylan Cease Injury: Exits with trainer
Cease was pulled from his start Wednesday against the Yankees due to an apparent injury, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.
Cease took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, but his night quickly changed after he allowed a game-tying home run to Cody Bellinger and left the game alongside a trainer later in the frame. It's not immediately clear what Cease is dealing with, but the Padres should provide an explanation relatively soon.
