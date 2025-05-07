Fantasy Baseball
Dylan Cease headshot

Dylan Cease Injury: Exits with trainer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2025 at 6:23pm

Cease was pulled from his start Wednesday against the Yankees due to an apparent injury, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Cease took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, but his night quickly changed after he allowed a game-tying home run to Cody Bellinger and left the game alongside a trainer later in the frame. It's not immediately clear what Cease is dealing with, but the Padres should provide an explanation relatively soon.

Dylan Cease
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
