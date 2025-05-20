Dylan Cease News: Fans six in quality start

Cease (1-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Blue Jays after allowing three runs on three hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out six.

Although Cease's three runs allowed were the most in his last eight starts, he did establish a season high with seven innings. The hard-throwing right-hander has now fanned at least six in six of his last seven outings, during which he sports a 3.20 ERA and 46:13 K:BB over 39.1 innings. Two of Cease's hits surrendered went for home runs Tuesday, which represented his season worst in homers allowed, so he'll be looking to keep the ball in the yard in his next scheduled appearance against Atlanta.