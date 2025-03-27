Easton Lucas News: Beginning season in minors

The Blue Jays optioned Lucas to Triple-A Buffalo on March 15.

Lucas made eight appearances at the big-league level in 2024 between stops with the Athletics, Tigers and Blue Jays, logging a 10.80 ERA and 2.23 WHIP across 11.2 innings. He retained a spot on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster heading into spring training, but Lucas didn't distinguish himself enough in camp to earn a spot in the Opening Day bullpen.