Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Easton Lucas headshot

Easton Lucas News: Beginning season in minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

The Blue Jays optioned Lucas to Triple-A Buffalo on March 15.

Lucas made eight appearances at the big-league level in 2024 between stops with the Athletics, Tigers and Blue Jays, logging a 10.80 ERA and 2.23 WHIP across 11.2 innings. He retained a spot on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster heading into spring training, but Lucas didn't distinguish himself enough in camp to earn a spot in the Opening Day bullpen.

Easton Lucas
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now