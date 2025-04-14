This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 14

Hello everyone and welcome to the start of another week in MLB. After some bad luck in my first two single game articles (thanks for that rain, Atlanta!) I'm excited to tackle today's full slate in our Best Bets segment. There are 10 evening games on the docket today, six of which were on my radar. I pared it down to today's three best bets. It was not intentional, but all three games feature teams from the ultra-competitive AL East, where we find every team is within 2 games in the loss column.

Best MLB Bets Today

Boston Red Sox ML (+110 @ DraftKings)

The Sox travel down to Florida to take on the Rays in the opener of a three-game series. Based on his early outings, Tampa starter Shane Baz looks back like his old self. However, Baz has not fared well in his career against this Boston lineup. Over 32 ABs, Baz has given up 10 hits, five of them for extra bases and three home runs. All of that has resulted in a 1.017 career OPS given up to Boston hitters. Alex Bregman and Triston Casas have been the biggest culprits. Tampa is just 3-7 in their last 10 games and have been outscored by 11 runs in that stretch. If Tanner Houck does his job with a quality start, the Red Sox lineup should take care of the rest.

Kansas City Royals ML (+125 @ BetMGM)

KC heads to the Bronx for the start of a three-gamer with the Yankees. Both teams came into the season with a lot of hype, and while I wouldn't call either disappointing just yet, their 8-8 and 8-7 starts have not sparkled. However, the Royals are showing signs of heating up with a 6-4 mark over their last 10 games highlighted by a strong 2.97 team ERA during that stretch. Pitching is the reason I like KC today as well. Royals' starter Seth Lugo has been exceptional against the Yankees in his career. In 55 ABs, Lugo has held New York bats to a paltry .679 OPS. Aaron Judge has gone 0-8 with 3 Ks in his career against Lugo. Similarly, Carlos Carrasco has done well against this Royals lineup, so a nod to the under might be good look as well. However, I like the value with the Royals on the moneyline even more.

Toronto Blue Jays ML (+100 @ BetRivers)

The betting public still believes Atlanta is the same team as recent years.......clearly, they are not. Off to a horrendous 4-11 start that has been plagued with injuries, the Braves travel across the border to take on the first place Jays. The starters (Grant Holmes for the Braves, Easton Lucas for the Jays) are both wildcards as they have a combined total of 4 ABs of experience against the bats in this game. However, Lucas has been very impressive for Toronto in his first two starts. He has yet to give up an earned run in 10.1 innings, with an 11/3 K/BB ratio. Holmes hasn't lasted more than four innings in a start this year, and a potent Toronto lineup that is top three in hits and average will take advantage. I love the value on Toronto tonight.

MLB Picks Recap for Monday, April 14: