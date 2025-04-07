Easton Lucas News: Confirmed for Tuesday start

Lucas will start Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Lucas was initially slotted in to start Monday's series opener against the Red Sox, but it'll be Jose Berrios who toes the rubber Monday, pushing Lucas to Tuesday. The 28-year-old performed well in his first outing of the 2025 season Wednesday against Washington, hurling five scoreless frames while striking out three on 74 pitches in the win.