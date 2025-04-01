Easton Lucas News: Lined up to start Wednesday

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Lucas is "Plan A" to start Wednesday versus the Nationals, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

As long as he isn't needed in relief Tuesday, Lucas will take the ball Wednesday in what would be his first major-league start. He's filling the spot vacated by Max Scherzer (thumb) and the lefty could be needed for additional starts while Scherzer recovers.