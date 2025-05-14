Fantasy Baseball
Eduardo Rodriguez News: Struggles continue Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Rodriguez came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Giants, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out four.

The veteran southpaw didn't serve up a homer for the first time since April 17, but there wasn't much else encouraging about this performance from Rodriguez. He tossed 41 of 76 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, and he's been tagged for three or more runs in five straight trips to the mound, stumbling to a 9.93 ERA, 2.03 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB through 22.2 innings over that stretch, Rodriguez will try to right the ship in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week against the Dodgers.

