Eduardo Rodriguez News: Works into seventh inning vs. Rays

Rodriguez didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Rays after allowing four runs on six hits and one walk in 6.2 innings. He struck out five

It was a mixed bag by the left-hander, who matched a season high with four runs allowed but did turn in his longest outing of the year in innings pitched. Rodriguez has worked at least five innings in each of his first five starts of the campaign, submitting a strong 1.29 WHIP and 34:7 K:BB in spite of a 4.40 ERA through his first 28.2 innings. Although the quality of his pitching appears to be better than his ERA suggests, Rodriguez could have a hard time improving on those numbers in a tough spot in New York against the Mets for his next scheduled appearance.