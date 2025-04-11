Fantasy Baseball
Edward Cabrera headshot

Edward Cabrera News: Activated ahead of Friday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

The Marlins activated Cabrera (blister) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Cabrera is set to make his season debut Friday against the Nationals after recovering from a blister on his right middle finger. The right-hander threw only 53 pitches during his second rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, so he will be working with a relatively limited pitch count Friday.

Edward Cabrera
Miami Marlins
