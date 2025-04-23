Edwin Diaz Injury: Exits with possible hip injury

Diaz was removed from Wednesday's appearance against the Phillies in the 10th inning due to a possible hip injury, SNY.tv reports.

Diaz was working a second inning and stepped off the rubber before calling for a trainer. He appeared to be pointing to his left hip and then walked off the field without any assistance. Diaz was charged with one unearned run in 1.1 frames before departing. The Mets should offer an update on the closer's condition soon.