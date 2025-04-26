Edwin Diaz Injury: Plays catch with no issues
Diaz (hip) was able to play catch before Friday's game without any issues, but Mets manager Carlos Mendoza still elected not to use him in a save situation that night due to his recent workload, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Ryne Stanek instead got a chance to protect a 4-3 lead against the Nationals in the ninth inning, but he served up a leadoff triple to Dylan Crews and an RBI single to Jose Tena to blow the save. Diaz had pitched five times in nine days heading into Friday, allowing just a solo homer in 5.1 innings with a 10:2 K:BB, so some extra rest was warranted after he developed cramping in his left hip Wednesday. He should be available to handle any save situation that arises Saturday.
