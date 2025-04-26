Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Edwin Diaz headshot

Edwin Diaz Injury: Plays catch with no issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 8:05am

Diaz (hip) was able to play catch before Friday's game without any issues, but Mets manager Carlos Mendoza still elected not to use him in a save situation that night due to his recent workload, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Ryne Stanek instead got a chance to protect a 4-3 lead against the Nationals in the ninth inning, but he served up a leadoff triple to Dylan Crews and an RBI single to Jose Tena to blow the save. Diaz had pitched five times in nine days heading into Friday, allowing just a solo homer in 5.1 innings with a 10:2 K:BB, so some extra rest was warranted after he developed cramping in his left hip Wednesday. He should be available to handle any save situation that arises Saturday.

Edwin Diaz
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now