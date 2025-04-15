Eli Morgan Injury: Placed on injured list

The Cubs placed Morgan on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right elbow impingement, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Morgan's elbow forced him to make a premature exit from Monday's game. He'll now be forced to miss another couple of weeks as he moves to the IL, though it remains unknown if he'll require more than a minimum-length stay. Luke Little and Daniel Palencia will come up from Triple-A Iowa to help make up for the loss of Morgan and Nate Pearson, who was optioned to Iowa on Tuesday.