Eli Morgan Injury: Shut down for 2-to-3 weeks
Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Morgan will be shut down from throwing for 2-to-3 weeks after being diagnosed with right elbow neuritis, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
It's not clear whether that 2-to-3 week clock started last week when Morgan first went on the 15-day injured list or this week when Counsell was asked about the reliever. Either way, Morgan will not throw for a bit longer and then will have to be built back up, so he figures to be sidelined for several more weeks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now