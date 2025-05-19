Fantasy Baseball
Eloy Jimenez Injury: Goes on Triple-A IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Jimenez was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Durham on Monday due to right Achilles tendinitis, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jimenez has slashed .270/.331/.369 with two home runs and a 28:13 K:BB over 37 games this season with Durham, splitting time between right field and designated hitter while mixing in some starts at first base and left field. It's not clear how long the 28-year-old might be sidelined.

