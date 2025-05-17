Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Emilio Pagan headshot

Emilio Pagan News: Bounces back for save No. 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Pagan pitched a perfect ninth inning while striking out a batter to collect his 10th save of the season in Friday's 5-4 win over the Guardians.

After giving up four runs in 1.2 innings and taking a loss against the White Sox in his previous outing, Pagan did a great job rebounding against Cleveland. He sent down all three batters he faced in 16 pitches, ending the game with a six-pitch strikeout of Gabriel Arias. By collecting his 10th save, Pagan has now reached double digits for the first time since 2019.

Emilio Pagan
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now