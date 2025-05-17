Emilio Pagan News: Bounces back for save No. 10

Pagan pitched a perfect ninth inning while striking out a batter to collect his 10th save of the season in Friday's 5-4 win over the Guardians.

After giving up four runs in 1.2 innings and taking a loss against the White Sox in his previous outing, Pagan did a great job rebounding against Cleveland. He sent down all three batters he faced in 16 pitches, ending the game with a six-pitch strikeout of Gabriel Arias. By collecting his 10th save, Pagan has now reached double digits for the first time since 2019.