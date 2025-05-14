Emilio Pagan News: Implodes in 10th inning

Pagan (0-2) took the loss Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out one in 1.2 innings.

Pagan worked a scoreless ninth and came back out for the 10th to try and do the same. He got two quick outs to put himself in a favorable spot but couldn't quite seal the deal, as the next three hitters walked, singled and homered to put the Sox up 5-1. Pagan has now given up a run in three of his last four outings and has just one save in his last five appearances. He needs one more save to reach double digits for the first time since 2019.