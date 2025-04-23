Fantasy Baseball
Emilio Pagan headshot

Emilio Pagan News: Nails down fifth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Pagan worked a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Marlins.

The veteran right-hander needed only nine pitches (eight strikes) to dispatch the heart of Miami's order on three fly balls to right field. Pagan continues to get the job done as Cincinnati's closer, posting a 2.38 ERA, 0.44 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB through 11.1 innings while converting five of six save chances.

