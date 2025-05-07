Emilio Pagan News: Secures ninth save
Pagan picked up the save Wednesday against Atlanta after allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.
Pagan continues to pull away as Cincinnati's clear-cut closer at the moment. The right-hander has struggled with the long ball at times -- he's yielded three homers over 17.1 innings -- but he still has a 2.65 ERA to go with a sublime 0.63 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB. Pagan has successfully converted nine of his 11 save chances in 2025, and his grip on the closer's role is strengthening while Alexis Diaz resides in the minor leagues.
