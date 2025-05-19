Enrique Bradfield Injury: Progressing through injury

Bradfield (hamstring) went 2-for-13 with two steals and three runs scored across four games with High-A Aberdeen during their series against Hudson Valley last week.

Bradfield landed on the 7-day injured list early April due to a left hamstring injury. He appeared in three games for the Orioles' Florida Complex League before shifting over to High-A, and the 23-year-old could be close to returning to Double-A Chesapeake barring any setbacks. Bradfield went 7-for-18 with two steals and one RBI in his first six games in Double-A before his injury.