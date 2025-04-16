Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eric Wagaman headshot

Eric Wagaman News: Shifting back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Wagaman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Wagaman will hit the bench after starting each of the past four games at either first base or designated hitter while going 5-for-15 with two doubles, three walks, three runs and one RBI. The Marlins will likely continue to make room for the 27-year-old in the lineup against left-handed pitching, but his opportunities to play against righties may be more sporadic after Miami brought back Jesus Sanchez (oblique) from the injured list Tuesday.

Eric Wagaman
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now