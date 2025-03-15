Erick Fedde News: Having rough spring

Fedde has permitted seven runs on 10 hits, three walks and four strikeouts over 10 innings during Grapefruit League action.

Much of the damage came in his last start against the Marlins, when Fedde served up three home runs and six runs over four frames. Fedde had just a 19.7 percent strikeout rate from May on last season and the lack of bat-missing has continued this spring. However, while fantasy managers shouldn't count on many strikeouts, Fedde should provide solid ratios.