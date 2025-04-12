Erik Swanson Injury: Nearing live BP
Swanson (forearm) is expected to begin facing live hitters within the next several days, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Swanson has been throwing bullpens without any issues for about a week, so the Blue Jays are more than comfortable graduating him to live batting practice. Once he gets through a few rounds of BP, he'll likely embark on a rehab assignment with one of Toronto's minor-league affiliates.
