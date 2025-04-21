Erik Swanson Injury: Slated for another BP

Swanson (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Swanson threw a simulated game Saturday, and if his upcoming bullpen session goes well he could be sent on a rehab assignment. He's progressing in his recovery from carpal tunnel in his right elbow, but barring any setbacks he could return in early May. Swanson appeared in 45 games for the Blue Jays in 2024 and registered a 5.03 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 37:14 K:BB across 39.1 innings.