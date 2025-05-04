Ernie Clement News: Beginning to lose playing time

Clement is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Clement will take a seat for the second game in a row and could be moving into more of a part-time role against right-handed pitching while the Blue Jays look to open up more playing time at third base for Addison Barger, who draws the start Sunday. Barger is capable of playing the corner outfield as well, so Clement could see his opportunities against right-handed pitching pick up if he performs well enough to warrant more at-bats. Clement has thus far offered little to get excited about for fantasy purposes, slashing just .225/.259/.275 with zero home runs and one steal over 86 plate appearances on the season.