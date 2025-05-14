Ernie Clement News: Swats home run in loss

Clement went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Tuesday's loss to the Rays.

Clement led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run for his first homer of the season. He's now registered at least a hit in seven straight games and has 10 hits in his last 20 at-bats. Clement's recent excellent play has raised his average over 50 points in the last week, as he's slashing .275/.302/.367 with eight extra-base hits, eight RBI, 11 runs, two steals and a 5:19 BB:K in 118 plate appearances.