Fernando Cruz News: Notches second save

Cruz earned a save against Tampa Bay on Sunday, issuing three walks and striking out one batter over 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings.

Max Fried gave New York 7.2 splendid scoreless frames, and Cruz was called upon in the bottom of the eighth to get the final out after the Rays put a runner on base. Cruz walked the first batter he faced but escaped further danger by getting Junior Caminero to pop out. The Yankees plated a run in the top of the ninth to eliminate a save opportunity for closer Devin Williams, and Cruz ended up finishing off the victory successfully despite issuing two more free passes. It's been a great start to the season for the 35-year-old reliever, as he's posted a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB over 12 innings while working as one of New York's top high-leverage relievers. Cruz has two saves over his past four appearances, but he's unlikely to see consistent save chances with Williams still the team's primary closer despite some early-season struggles and Luke Weaver the top candidate for most save chances when Williams is unavailable.