Fernando Cruz News: Records rare save vs. Royals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Cruz picked up the save in Wednesday's win over the Royals after allowing one hit and one walk in two innings. He struck out two.

With both closer Devin Williams and setup man Luke Weaver having worked each of the past two days, Cruz was given a rare save chance and recorded six outs to get the job done. Cody Bellinger made a spectacular diving catch in right field for the final out of the game. Cruz has a strong 2.79 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB over 9.2 innings this year, but he's unlikely to see more than a handful of save opportunities in 2025 as long as the top of the Yankees' bullpen is healthy.

