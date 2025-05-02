Fernando Tatis Injury: Exits after HBP
Tatis was removed from Friday's game against the Pirates after getting hit on the arm by a pitch, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Tatis took a 93-mph sinker off his forearm during the third inning and was immediately lifted for a pinch runner. The Padres will presumably take him in for imaging to see if he suffered any structural damage, but he can be considered day-to-day for the time being.
