Fernando Tatis headshot

Fernando Tatis Injury: Returns to camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Tatis (illness) was back at Padres camp Wednesday and is expected to take part in a light workout, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Though Tatis' return to camp is an encouraging sign, manager Mike Shildt said that the star outfielder will likely need a little time to ramp back up after a bout with the flu kept him off the field for a few days. Expect Tatis to gradually intensify his workouts as the week rolls along before potentially making his Cactus League debut this weekend or early next week.

Fernando Tatis
San Diego Padres
