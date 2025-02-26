Fernando Tatis Injury: Returns to camp
Tatis (illness) was back at Padres camp Wednesday and is expected to take part in a light workout, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Though Tatis' return to camp is an encouraging sign, manager Mike Shildt said that the star outfielder will likely need a little time to ramp back up after a bout with the flu kept him off the field for a few days. Expect Tatis to gradually intensify his workouts as the week rolls along before potentially making his Cactus League debut this weekend or early next week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now