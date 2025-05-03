Fernando Tatis News: Good to go Saturday

Tatis (forearm) is starting in right field and batting leadoff Saturday against Pittsburgh.

Tatis was lifted from Friday's game in the third inning after being hit by a pitch in the left forearm. The star right fielder took X-rays that returned negative, and the issue isn't going to cause him to miss any additional time. Tatis and the Padres will face off against Pirates lefty Bailey Falter in the second contest of the three-game set.