Fernando Tatis News: Pops early homer in loss

Tatis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Mariners.

Tatis gave the Padres a positive start, but his leadoff homer in the first inning was not a sign of things to come against Seattle starter Bryan Woo. Tatis has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 12-for-45 (.267) with four homers and nine RBI in that span. The outfielder is now at a .304/.375/.561 slash line with 12 homers, 27 RBI, 37 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 44 contests this season. He continues to thrive out of the leadoff spot for the Padres, though he has cooled down just a little compared to his fantastic first month of the season.