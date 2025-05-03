Fantasy Baseball
Fernando Tatis headshot

Fernando Tatis News: Steals third, scores go-ahead run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Tatis went 1-for-4 with a steal and a run scored in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.

Tatis was removed from Friday's game after being hit by a pitch on his left forearm, but he was cleared to play Saturday and was instrumental in the Padres' win. He opened the ninth inning with a double, and after stealing third base, he came home for the go-ahead run on a wild pitch from David Bednar. Tatis has started the season strongly, and his batting average (.342) and OPS (1.012) are both second best in the National League behind Pete Alonso (.345 and 1.137, respectively).

