Fernando Tatis News: Tallies another multi-hit game

Tatis went 2-for-4 with a double in Friday's loss to the Rays.

Tatis was the only Padre to record an extra-base hit Friday, and he submitted his 11th multi-hit game of the campaign in the process. Through 110 plate appearances in 2025, the star outfielder is slashing .340/.409/.629 with eight home runs, 17 RBI, 23 runs scored and seven stolen bases. Tatis ranks second in the National League in batting average and third in OPS across his 25 outings.