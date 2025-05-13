Fernando Tatis News: Walk-off blast Tuesday

Tatis went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Angels.

Tatis is seeing the ball well, lifting three homers over the last four contests. His hitting streak is up to seven games, a span in which he has gone 9-for-29 (.310) with four extra-base hits and eight RBI. He's maintained a strong performance all season, slashing .316/.389/.574 with 11 homers, 26 RBI, 36 runs scored, eight stolen bases, five doubles and a triple over 40 games.