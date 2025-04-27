Fantasy Baseball
Forrest Whitley headshot

Forrest Whitley Injury: Knee injury resurfaces

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 11:10am

Whitley was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a left knee sprain, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The right-hander was activated from the injured list last weekend after missing the first few weeks of the season with a bone bruise in the same knee, but he felt something was off while playing catch Saturday and is now back on the shelf after making just one appearance. A return timeline could come into focus Monday once Whitley is further evaluated.

