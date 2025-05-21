Forrest Whitley News: Activated from injured list
The Astros activated Whitley (knee) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Whitley has dealt with two separate knee injuries this season that have limited him to only one appearance with the Astros. He tossed two perfect innings with four strikeouts during his most recent rehab assignment and is ready to rejoin the Houston bullpen.
