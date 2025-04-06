Framber Valdez Injury: Battling illness

Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Valdez is dealing with some fatigue and a sore throat, putting his status in question for his scheduled turn through the rotation Tuesday in Seattle, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The left-hander could still be available to pitch Tuesday, but for now the Astros are leaving Tuesday's starter as "to-be-announced." In his first two starts of the season, Valdez has a 3.17 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB across 12 innings.