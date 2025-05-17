Framber Valdez News: Starting series finale
Valdez will start Sunday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Valdez was originally slated to start Monday, but the Astros appear set to return to a five-man rotation. He'll still be on regular rest and has worked at least seven innings in three of his last four starts. Ryan Gusto looks to be destined for a relief role as a result of this move.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now