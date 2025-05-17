Fantasy Baseball
Framber Valdez headshot

Framber Valdez News: Starting series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Valdez will start Sunday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Valdez was originally slated to start Monday, but the Astros appear set to return to a five-man rotation. He'll still be on regular rest and has worked at least seven innings in three of his last four starts. Ryan Gusto looks to be destined for a relief role as a result of this move.

Framber Valdez
Houston Astros
