Framber Valdez News: Strikes out eight in win

Valdez (3-4) earned the win against the Rangers on Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over seven innings.

Valdez allowed three runs in the fourth inning but worked six scoreless frames otherwise. The southpaw generated 12 whiffs on 98 pitches and has now completed at least seven innings in three straight outings. On the season, he owns a 3.57 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 59:19 K:BB across 63 innings and lines up for a home matchup with the Mariners next weekend.