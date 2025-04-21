Fantasy Baseball
Francisco Lindor headshot

Francisco Lindor News: Belts two homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Lindor went 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBI and a walk in Monday's win over the Phillies.

For the second straight day, Lindor popped a leadoff homer to spark the Mets' offense. He then hammered a three-run shot in the seventh inning. The star shortstop had one long ball through 18 games but has since gone deep four times in his last four appearances. Lindor is slashing .284/.340/.500 with 16 runs scored and nine extra-base hits through 100 plate appearances.

Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
