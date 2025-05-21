Francisco Lindor News: Big day in win

Lindor went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and two stolen bases during Wednesday's 5-1 win over Boston.

Lindor went 21 consecutive games without a stolen base before recording a steal Tuesday. The shortstop followed up the performance with a pair of steals Wednesday to bring his season total up to nine. Lindor also tagged Sean Newcomb for a homer in the ninth inning. In his last eight appearances, Lindor is 4-for-30 (.133) with three RBI, two runs scored and two doubles.