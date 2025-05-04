Francisco Lindor News: Productive in doubleheader

Lindor went 2-for-9 with three RBI, one stolen base and a walk as the Mets were swept in Sunday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

All of Lindor's run production came in the day game, as he drove in three runs in the Mets' failed comeback attempt. His steal was in the nightcap, giving him three thefts on four attempts this season. The 31-year-old shortstop has maintained a .290/.357/.457 slash line with six home runs, 19 RBI, 22 runs scored and five doubles over 34 contests atop the Mets' order.