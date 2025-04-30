Francisco Lindor News: Sends one out Tuesday

Lindor went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Lindor's lone hit of the evening was a two-run blast in the second inning off Eduardo Rodriguez for his first extra-base hit since he last homered April 21. Lindor has now reached safely eight times over his last four games and continues to be productive atop the Mets order. He's slashing .302/.364/.491 with six homers, 16 RBI, 21 runs, two steals and an 8:18 BB:K in 132 plate appearances.