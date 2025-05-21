Francisco Lindor News: Swipes seventh bag

Lindor went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox.

The Mets managed only four hits on the night, but Lindor did what he could to kick-start some offense from the top of the order. The All-Star shortstop is slashing just .233/.313/.397 through 18 games in May, but he's supplied three of his nine homers and five of his seven steals on the season during that span.