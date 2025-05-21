Fantasy Baseball
Francisco Lindor headshot

Francisco Lindor News: Swipes seventh bag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Lindor went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox.

The Mets managed only four hits on the night, but Lindor did what he could to kick-start some offense from the top of the order. The All-Star shortstop is slashing just .233/.313/.397 through 18 games in May, but he's supplied three of his nine homers and five of his seven steals on the season during that span.

Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
More Stats & News
