Frankie Montas headshot

Frankie Montas Injury: Encouraging MRI results

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

President of baseball operations David Stearns said Wednesday that Montas (lat) underwent an MRI this week that showed "really good healing", and the right-hander is likely a week or two away from starting up a throwing program, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Montas said in mid-February that he hoped to return to throwing in 4-to-6 weeks, and he appears to be trending toward the back end of that timeframe. The 32-year-old suffered a high-grade right late strain early in camp and is poised to miss at least the first month of the season, but a return in mid-to-late May appears possible, assuming he's able to resume throwing in the near future like expected.

