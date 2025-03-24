Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Best Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets

The FSGA Experts Futures & Prop Bets Multi-Sport Draft is in the books, and once again it delivered excitement, strategy, and a whole lot of action.

Three members of the RotoWire team went head-to-head against 12 industry experts, blending the worlds of betting and fantasy sports -- because what could be more fun than that?

In this article, we're zeroing in on our MLB picks, breaking down the strategies we used to build a mix of safe bets (over/unders) and high-upside plays designed to maximize potential winnings.

Whenever we needed a quick odds check, RotoWire's Free Betting Odds Calculator & Converter came in clutch.

Full draft results can be found below.

Draft Rules & Format

12 Rounds

$10,000 (imaginary) bankroll

Minimum wager: $250 | Maximum wager: $1,750

Snake draft format

Eligible sports: MLB, NFL Draft, March Madness, NBA, NHL, Kentucky Derby, Indy 500, Masters, Tennis and more

Best MLB Bets: Steve Bulanda

Padres Over 85.5 Wins (-110), $1600

Dylan Cease, Most Strikeouts (+1000), $400

Padres to Win NL Pennant (+1300), $300

I group these bets together because there's an obvious correlation between the three.

Back and Better?

The Padres won 93 games in 2024 and made some in-season moves last year that will benefit them this season.

Luis Arraez and his career .323 batting average was a great addition atop the batting order, while the acquisition of Jason Adam bolstered the bullpen. Both are back and ready to contribute in 2025.

The strong core of Fernando Tatis Jr. -- who trails only Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto as the odds-on favorite to win NL MVP -- Jackson Merrill and Manny Machado is still intact.

Losing pitcher Joe Musgrove to Tommy John Surgery is a massive blow, but San Diego is still strong at the front of the rotation with a top trio that can compete with anyone. Both Cease and Michael King are among the favorites to win the NL Cy Young award, while Yu Darvish is one of the best third starters in the league.

Cease ranks in the 90th percentile in K/9 Rate (10.6) and 95th percentile in swinging strike rate, making him a great candidate to lead the league in strikeouts. RotoWire projects Cease to finish with an MLB-leading 221 strikeouts, while King sits second in the projections at 215.

Wandy Peralta, Jeremiah Estrada, Adrian Morejon and Yuki Matsui were all contributors to a bullpen that ranked top-10 in both ERA and WHIP, and they -- along with Adam -- will continue setting up closer Robert Suarez.

But How Will Anyone Beat the Dodgers?

The Dodgers are the heavy favorite to repeat as champions, but when you consider their record against other top teams, they are being overvalued. Other NL Playoff contenders like Chicago, Philadelphia AND San Diego had winning records against the mighty Dodgers in the regular season. The Padres went 8-5 vs. L.A. The Phillies and Mets gave San Diego the most trouble. The NL Pennant could come down to which team lucks into the best matchups while avoiding the toughest.

✔️ Why It's a Strong Bet

The Padres are positioned as an annual playoff team, averaging 88 wins per season over the past three years. It's reassuring that their front office has shown a willingness to make moves to fill holes at the trade deadline. With two aces and a top-10 lineup, I have high confidence in San Diego's chances of tallying 89 or more wins for the third time in four years and competing in the playoffs.

Angels Under 71.5 Wins (-110), $1500

Another Step Back in 2024

The Angels finished with 73 wins in 2022 and 2023 before slipping to 63 in 2024. In all of Major League Baseball, only the White Sox and Rays scored fewer runs last season. In the American League, only the White Sox had a worse run differential.

Where is the Boost?

The Angels have an aging roster still led by Mike Trout, who hasn't played more than 120 games in a season since 2019. For a team that I would expect to be rebuilding in the post-Ohtani era, I was surprised to see the Angels add veterans like Jorge Soler, Yusei Kikuchi, Kyle Hendricks and Kenley Jansen. Their experience may help them pick up a few extra wins early in the season, but I won't be surprised to see all four players on the block as the trade deadline approaches. Help is NOT on the way, though. At No. 40 in James Anderson's MLB Top Prospects & Rankings for 2025, second baseman Christian Moore is the only Angel in the top 120.

✔️ Why It's a Strong Bet

The Angels were one of the worst teams in the league last season, and the addition of a few aging veterans isn't going to change that. Their lack of high-end prospects means that they are destined to be stuck at the bottom of the AL with the Athletics and White Sox for the foreseeable future.

Orioles to Win AL Pennant (+650), $500

Stock is Up

In 2021, Baltimore tied for the worst record in all of baseball at 52-100 and had by far the worst run differential (-297), but a strong influx of prospects turned the team around quickly. The Orioles made the jump to 83 wins in 2022, 101 in 2023 and 91 in 2024.

Best Young Lineup in the league?

Few teams can come close to matching the minor-league talent that has come through Baltimore's system the past few years. The entire starting lineup averages just 26.7 years old, with superstar Gunnar Henderson at 23 years old and former top overall prospect Jackson Holliday at just 21. There could be more help on the way, as catcher Samuel Basallo and third baseman Coby Mayo are both top-25 prospects.

✔️ Why It's a Strong Bet

The Yankees and Astros are the favorites to win the AL pennant, but recent history shows that -- besides a handful of helpless teams -- there is a good amount of parity in baseball. Over the past 13 years, there have been eight different AL pennant winners. Baltimore's talented, young hitters should put up the runs needed to reach 90 wins again. The Orioles don't have the most impressive pitching staff right now, but they are good enough to compete and have the depth of assets to be a buyer at the trade deadline.

Best MLB Bets: Lauren Jump

Reds Over 78.5 Wins (-110), $1,750

New Manager

Bringing in a proven winner like Terry Francona is a major upgrade. His track record of getting the most out of young teams and creating a winning culture could be worth several extra wins.

Elly De La Cruz's Potential

One of MLB's most dynamic young stars, De La Cruz blends elite athleticism with raw power. In 2024, his league-best 67 stolen bases underscored his blazing 30.5 ft/s speed, while 25 home runs and 76 RBIs demonstrated his power. With improved plate discipline, he could evolve into a true game-changer and the driving force in Cincinnati's lineup.

Young Core Ready to Take the Next Step

Matt McLain: slashed .290/.357/.507 in his rookie season, could emerge as an All-Star-caliber bat.

Spencer Steer: showed versatility and power with 20 HR and 92 RBI last year.

Noelvi Marte: another young prospect with impact potential, adding depth to the lineup.

Improved Pitching Staff

Hunter Greene: features a 99.5 mph fastball and elite strikeout numbers, including a 27.7% K rate (2024). If healthy, Greene has ace potential.

Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott: Both should provide solid innings.

Bullpen Strength

Alexis Diaz -- although injured at the moment -- remains a solid closer, giving Cincinnati an edge in close games.

Weak NL Central Division

Outside of the Brewers and Cubs, there are no dominant teams in the division. The Cardinals and Pirates both have major question marks, giving the Reds a real path to 80+ wins.

✔️ Why It's a Strong Bet

With Francona at the helm, a young, high-upside core, and an improved rotation, the Reds have the tools to push past 78.5 wins. This is a team on the rise, and the over is the smarter side of this bet.

Aaron Judge Most RBIs (+700), $600

Juan Soto's Departure

With Soto signing a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets this offseason, the Yankees' lineup loses a major power hitter who contributed 41 home runs last year. This shift puts more pressure on Judge to be the primary run producer, increasing his RBI opportunities.​

Lineup Adjustments Favoring Judge

Projected lineups suggest that players like Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Cody Bellinger will precede Judge, Both possess solid on-base abilities that could increase Judge's chances at RBI accumulation.

Power and Production

In the 2024 season, Judge tallied 58 home runs and 144 RBI while maintaining a .322 batting average. His ability to drive in runs is well-established, and with an even more prominent role these numbers could rise.

✔️ Why It's a Strong Bet

The combination of lineup restructuring, Judge's proven track record, and the team's offensive strategy positions him for a potential increase in RBIs. At +700, this bet offers substantial value for a player poised to lead the league in run production.

Brent Rooker Most Home Runs (+2500), $500

Proven Power Potential

Rooker smashed 39 home runs in 614 plate appearances across 145 games last season, showing he can generate elite power even with a few missed games. His 16.6% barrel rate ranked among the best in MLB (97th percentile), proving that when he makes contact, it's loud.

Hitter-Friendly Ballpark

With the A's still in transition before their move to Las Vegas, they will be playing their home games at Sacramento's Sutter Health Park, a minor-league ballpark that should favor hitters more than the colossal Oakland Coliseum. Smaller dimensions and less foul territory space could lead to an increase in home runs for power hitters like Rooker.

Full-Time Role in the Lineup

The A's will rely on Rooker as one of their primary offensive weapons, meaning he should again get 600 plate appearances if he stays healthy. More at-bats equals more chances for home runs.

Minimal Competition in the A's Lineup

With limited star power surrounding him, Rooker will remain the lifeline of Oakland's offense. Even if he sees fewer good pitches, his ability to barrel the ball consistently means he still has an opportunity to go deep at a high rate.

Increased HR Production on the Road

Playing in AL West parks like Houston, Texas and Anaheim, which are neutral or favorable for power hitters, should help boost Rooker's home run totals over the course of the season.

✔️ Why It's a Strong Bet

With +2500 odds, Rooker is a great high-upside play given his power profile, improved stadium conditions and full-time role. If he stays healthy and logs a full season, a 40+ HR campaign is realistic -- making this a massive value bet.

Mets Under 90.5 Wins (-110), $1,500

The bet I was hoping to take was the Brewers Over 83.5 Wins (-110), but since my colleague Adam Warner had already swiped that I decided to bet against his beloved Mets. Why?

Because it's the Mets. Enough said.

In all seriousness, though, there's plenty of evidence to back this prediction.

Rotation Red Flags

Aside from maybe Kodai Senga, the Mets lack a true ace. Not only did they lose Luis Severino and Jose Quintana over the offseason, they will also begin this year with Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas on the injured list.This predicament left New York scrambling for viable arms, forcing long-time reliever Clay Holmes into an Opening Day starter role -- despite not starting a game since 2018. This speaks volumes about the team's lack of reliable pitching depth and could lead to serious issues over a 162-game season.

Doomed Expensive Roster

The Mets made headlines this offseason with their record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract for Soto, the largest deal in sports history. He's not the only massive contract on their books, as New York continued spending aggressively in free agency to fill roster holes. But big spending doesn't always translate to wins -- unless you're the Dodgers -- and without depth or a reliable pitching staff, this roster could fail to meet its lofty expectations.

Competitive NL East

Playing in a loaded division with Atlanta and Philadelphia makes this win total even tougher to reach. Atlanta is the clear favorite, and even the Phillies are projected to finish above New York. With two powerhouse teams to compete with all season, the Mets will face an uphill battle to secure enough wins to surpass 90.5.

✔️ Why It's a Strong Bet

A shaky rotation, an overpaid roster with glaring weaknesses, and stiff competition in the NL East make this an ideal under play. Betting against an overhyped Mets team has historically been a profitable move, and 2025 looks no different.

Best MLB Bets: Adam Warner

Rangers Over 85.5 Wins, $1750

Jacob deGrom is back, and while no one expects a monster workload, 120 innings of ace-level pitching atop the rotation is in the cards.

Super Deep Lineup

✔️ Why It's a Strong Bet

I love this as an actual wager and wrote about it in my AL West Odds and Best Bets. The 2024 Rangers never shook off their 2023 World Series hangover, and I expect a bounceback in 2025.

Brewers Over 83.5 Wins, $1250

This was actually my second option here. I would have taken the Reds Over 78.5 Wins, but that was gone before it got back around to me.

Bullpen Remains Great Minus Devin Williams

The Brewers finished with the second best bullpen ERA in 2024 despite getting only 21.2 IP from Williams.

With the fourth most innings in 2024, the relief corps will carry a starting staff that is questionable beyond Freddy Peralta.

Potent Lineup

✔️ Why It's a Strong Bet

This organization comes through year after year despite losing most of its stars as they near free agency. There is no reason to expect that to change now, and we only need them a shade over .500 to hit the over.

Marlins Under 63.5 Wins, $1000

They possess the second worst lineup in MLB per Fangraphs, and that was before they lost Jesus Sanchez for a month.

Good starting pitching, but for how long?

Sandy Alcantara looks great this spring, but if he's healthy, he could get traded -- and perhaps early to max out the return.

Ryan Weathers has had an excellent exhibition campaign, but he has never thrown more than 94.2 innings.

Tough Division

Atlanta, Philadelphia and New York, per FanGraphs, all have odds of 61 percent or better to reach the postseason.

Washington is improving.

✔️ Why It's a Strong Bet

The Marlins are absolutely not trying to win in 2025. They will look to cash in on any veteran player that pops. Alcantara is the obvious one, but they will also potentially part with Sanchez if he gets healthy, Weathers -- who is under team control through 2027 -- and any reliever with a pulse that generates interest.

FSGA Experts Futures & Prop Bets Multi-Sport Draft Results

