MLB Picks: AL West Odds and Best Bets

MLB Futures Odds: AL West Rundown

Welcome to the AL West, where the Houston Astros have perhaps slipped back to the pack. The betting markets still favor them, however.

AL West Odds

Houston Astros +125

Texas Rangers +225

Seattle Mariners +250

LA Angels +3000

Athletics +3000

Projected AL West Standings

But the algorithm at Fangraphs? Not so much, it's basically a 3-way dead heat.

AL West Odds and Betting Notes

Houston Astros



We've grown so accustomed to the Astros winning the West and/or advancing to at least the ALCS but they barely resemble their WS winning team of just 3 seasons ago. Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Framber Valdez are the last remaining stars.

Paredes directly replaces Bregman and it's not much of a hit to projected WAR. Walker fills their gaping hole at 1st as the Astros .277 wOBA from the position in 2024 was the 2nd worst in MLB. But now they've sprung a leak in an already thin OF with Tucker gone.

Altuve's is 34 now and his fielding range has dropped all the way to the 3rd percentile as per Statcast. So the Astros plan to try him in LF, which does not sound like a great solution for an aging player who has only played middle infield and also has arm strength in the 7th percentile. This all looks headed south, I will take the Wins under.

Texas Rangers



The 2023 WS champs had a 2024 hangover and slumped to 78-84 amid a bunch of injuries and down years from the likes of Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia. There's a really optimistic case for a 2025 bounceback.

deGrom stays reasonably healthy, Wyatt Langford continues his late-season surge and turns into a superstar and Burger has a big season in the middle of an excellent lineup playing in a much better hitters park. I'm bought in, I will roll with the wins over and the +225 to take the division.

Seattle Mariners

Wins 84.5

To Make Playoffs Yes -110, No -110

Mariners Betting Notes '24 Home Unders; 45-30, 13.5% ROI '21-'24 Away Unders in March-April; 31-19, 17.87% ROI '21-'24 Away Overs after April; 148-107 10.61% ROI



No, I didn't forget about Key Adds, the Mariners just basically did nothing of significance this off-season. They project to waste the affordable years of a really excellent starting pitching staff by pairing them with a terrible offense. They unfortunately might face some pitching health regression in a bad way as they had four starters go at least 175 innings (the rest of the division had 3 combined). I will take the Playoffs No.

Los Angeles Angels

Wins 71.5 -120 Over

To Make Playoffs Yes +900, No -1800

Key Adds: Yusei Kikuchi , Kenley Jansen , Jorge Soler

Angels Betting Notes '24 Unders in day games; 28-19, 13.2% ROI '21--24 Home Division games, Angels opponents 72-51, 13.68% ROI (fade Angels)





Unlike far too many teams, the Angels have actually tried to get better this off-season. Kikuchi went slider-heavy (37.1%, up from 16.8%) after a mid-season trade from the Blue Jays to the Astros, and pitched like an ace (5-1, 2.70 ERA, .93 WHIP, 25.9% K-BB%, 2.70 SIERA). This team always seems snakebit. They plan to move Mike Trout to RF this season. If he can just stay somewhat healthy and Zach Neto returns relatively quickly from his shoulder injury, this team could outperform expectations. Let's take a shot on the Wins over.

Athletics

Wins 71.5

To Make Playoffs Yes +850, No -1400

Key Adds: Luis Severino , Jeffrey Springs

Athletics Betting Note '21-'24 Away in March April; 25-29, 16.91% ROI





I know they want to just go by "Athletics" but they will play home games in Sacramento for at least the next three seasons, so I reserve the right to call them the Sacramento Athletics. The most interesting betting angle here is really what to do with totals in home games.

Their "new" ballpark played like a pitcher's park in the PCL. But that only means it was relatively pitcher-friendly relative to the other launching pads in the league. Summer highs average about 20 degrees greater in Sacramento than in Oakland, but only during daylight; at night there's only an average diff of 2 degrees. That makes some sense as humidity is actually higher in Oakland.

As our Todd Zola pointed out recently, most of the A's home games are at night, so roll it all together and Sacramento should play as less of a pitchers' park than Oakland and its giant foul territory, but most likely on the league neutral side. I am going to watch home totals, especially early on, but I have no real opinion on any A's season props.

AL West Best Bets

Astros under 87.5 Wins (-115)

Rangers over 85.5 wins

Rangers to win AL West +225

Mariners under 84.5 wins

Angels over 71.5 wins (-120)



